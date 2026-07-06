WATCH: USMNT Goal Keeper Matt Freese Gives Belgium Free Goal with Costly Mistake

Belgium took a two-point lead over the USMNT on Monday following a costly mistake by goal keeper Matt Freese.

The United States went into the second half trailing Belgium by just one point with a score of 2-1 and the team came out strong with a more forcible offense and stalwart defense until the momentum shifted when goal keeper Matt Freese hesitated to kick the ball when it came into his possession, offering a Belgium an open path to score a goal. Take a look:

Social media called it one of the worst goalkeeping mistakes in U.S. World Cup history.

Not all was bad for Matt Freese, who could be thanked for a tremendous save earlier on that kept the score even.