Watch: Spanish Pilot Pranks Passengers Mid-air Into Thinking Argentina Won World Cup

A Spanish commercial airline pilot on Sunday pranked his Argentine passengers, making them believe their side had “won” the 2026 FIFA World Cup — revealing the disappointing truth to Argentines moments later after onboard chaos erupted.

Spain defeated reigning soccer champions Argentina at Sunday’s FIFA World Cup final match at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium thanks to an extra-time goal scored by Spanish soccer player Ferran Torres.

While more than 62.8 million viewers in America and some 1.5 billion all over the world watched the final match between Spain and Argentina, the experience was much different for the hundreds of passengers abroad a Madrid – Buenos Aires, who were not able to watch the final live as it took place while their plane was en route to Argentina.

The Spanish radio station Onda Cero reports that the plane was “full of Argentines” that were not expecting to become the target of a plank by none other than the airplane’s pilot himself. Unlike the passengers, the pilot knew that Spain had obtained its second World Cup victory — and availed himself of the opportunity to trick his passengers.

“We already know the result. We’ve been told it was a very close match, right up to the end — with extra time included — and both teams gave it their all,” the Pilot told the passengers through the airplane’s Public Address (PA) system. “But unfortunately, only one team can win a World Cup.”

“We’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate our fellow Argentines,” he continued.

The Argentine passengers immediately cheered in joy upon receiving news of their team’s “victory” with chants of, “Let’s go, Argentina,” and “Go, champions.”

The jubilation, however, was short-lived. The captain revealed the true outcome of the match seconds later.

“Because Spain has won the World Cup,” the pilot added, bringing the passengers down to a complete silence.

Viral videos published on social media show the moment the pilot played the prank upon his Argentine passengers.

Response to the prank has been widely divisive among international outlets. Argentina’s Radio Mitre derided the incident as a “tasteless joke.” The Argentine newspaper Crónica, which also condemned the prank as “tasteless,” noted that at least one unidentified social media user instead called for the pilot to receive a medal and a raise.

The Argentine outlet Infobae, for its part, affirmed that, “without a doubt,” the incident has become one of the “most curious stories” that has come out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As Breitbart News reported, Ferran Torres, whose extra-time goal secured Spain’s second World Cup trophy, wore a red hat that read “Make Spain Great Again” throughout the celebratory parade.