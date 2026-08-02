VIDEO: Radical Pro Trans Activists Harass ‘Save Women’s Sports’ Supporters at WNBA Game

The radical pro transgender left came out in force to hurl insults, threats, and physical assault at the folks supporting the “Save Women’s Sports” movement at WNBA games this weekend.

One woman began walking around ripping shirts and signs out of the hands of XX-XY supporters while another used a bullhorn to blast ear-piercing noise in people’s faces and call the Save Women’s Sports supporters “bitches.”

In another case, the “more adult” and “more tolerant” side paraded around calling the pro-women’s sports supporters “cunts.”

Another video shows the pro-trans radicals trying to interfere with a group photo being taken by the XX-XY supporters.

Another leftist tried to disrupt a Save Women’s Sports rally organizer event, Amy Souza, as she was speaking to the media.

The assaults and disruptions continued.

Minnesota Republican State Senator Michael Holmstrom also came out to hoist his sign reading, “The Weakest Men Compete with Girls. The Weakest Minds Celebrate it.”

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