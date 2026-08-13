Texas High School Football Star Dead at 17 After Cardiac Arrest at Practice

Odin Hensley, a 17-year-old football star at Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas, died late Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest at practice.

Emergency medical services, including a Travis County Star Flight helicopter, responded to the high school on Tuesday to reports of a “seizure,” Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services public information officer Shannon Koersterer said in a statement to the American-Statesman.

Hensley was admitted into the intensive care unit of Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin.

The player’s death was announced by the Lake Travis ISD on Thursday.

“At Lake Travis High School, he was a dedicated two-sport athlete who excelled in wrestling and football,” the statement said.

“His teachers and coaches remember Odin as a kind, determined young man who was a valued teammate, classmate, and friend. His presence touched many lives, and he will be deeply missed.”

A GoFundMe to aid the Hensley family has, as of this writing, raised $172,352 toward a $250,000 goal.

“It is still unbelievable,” Hensley’s stepmother, Angel Ruiz, said Thursday.

An estimated 350 people attended a vigil for the young man on Wednesday evening at Lake Hills Church.