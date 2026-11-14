Gavin Newsom Reveals When He’ll Decide on 2028 Presidential Run

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said Thursday he expects to decide in early January whether to run for president in 2028, around the time his second term as governor ends.

“We’ll spend the next few weeks with the family and make a decision early January,” Newsom told Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency during a trip to Antalya for the United Nations climate summit.

Newsom had spoken about a possible White House run before, but until Thursday he hadn’t said when he’d make up his mind.

In a September interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, the governor said he would need the support of his wife and four children to run. Newsom is barred by California’s term limits from seeking a third term as governor. He also told Tapper he would sit out the race if former Vice President Kamala Harris sought the Democrat nomination.

“I don’t know if she runs, but we’ll see,” Newsom said. “But I wouldn’t run if she ran.”

Fewer California voters are excited about a Newsom presidential run. A September poll from UC Berkeley’s Citrin Center and Politico found that 37% of registered voters in the state said they’d be excited about a Newsom bid, down from 48% in March. Harris’s numbers fell from 41% to 28% over the same period.

Newsom gave his January timetable a little more than a week after Democrats won control of the House and Senate. The party took Senate seats in Kansas, Iowa and Texas and picked up more than two dozen House districts, including some Trump had carried by double digits in 2024.