The legacy media greeted Stephen Miller’s promotion to White House chief of staff with an attack on his wardrobe.

Republican President Donald Trump named Miller the 33rd White House chief of staff on Friday. The role took effect Monday, Nov. 9. Miller replaced Susie Wiles, the first woman to hold the post and Trump’s longest-serving chief of staff. Wiles moved to the Trump Political Operation. The change followed Republican losses in both chambers of Congress in the Nov. 3 midterms.

The Washington Post answered the appointment with a style essay, the newspaper stated. The column cast Miller’s suits as a disguise for a radical worldview. It said protest posters around Washington accuse him of having a “resting fascist face.”

Fox News commentator Howard Kurtz forecast the reaction before it arrived. Kurtz wrote that a wave of negative Miller stories would follow the announcement, according to Fox News. He pointed to the coverage from CNN anchor and a pair of New York Times stories on Miller’s record.

Miller’s authority extends past messaging. He and budget director Russ Vought have mapped out executive actions for Trump to sign, Fox News reported. The targets include immigration, tariffs, and government spending. The strategy would let the administration govern around the incoming Democrat Congress. Miller kept his homeland security portfolio in the new job, Reuters stated.

Miller pledged his devotion to Trump at a Mar-a-Lago celebration on the day of his promotion, the Washington Post reported. He has not softened his posture toward critics. “The Democrat Party is not a political party. It is a domestic extremist organization,” Miller said, according to the Associated Press.

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called Miller the “perfect choice” to succeed Wiles, the Daily Wire reported. War Secretary Pete Hegseth voiced support soon after the announcement. Vice President JD Vance called Miller “an amazing patriot.”

Trump has called Miller one of his most trusted advisers, the Daily Wire stated. Democrats prepare to take control of Congress in January, Fox News reported. The Washington Post devoted its essay to the cut of his jacket.