WATCH: Hakeem Jeffries Heckled by Fellow Left-Wingers at Colorado Conference

If Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) thought progressive gratitude would be the order after the Democratic sweep of the midterm elections, he had another thing coming in Colorado on Friday.

The presumed next Speaker of the House was confronted with protestors shouting “traitor” and was frequently interrupted as he spoke on a panel moderated by political consultant Jessica Tarlov at the “What’s Next” conference in Denver.

“When is it time for a Green New Deal?” were the shouts. “When is it time for Medicare for All?”

Videos from the conference posted to social media show different views of the hecklers.

“You are a fucking liar,” one protester yelled at the New York Democrat.

“Hakeem Jeffries… I’m a young person, and I am scared for my future,” another yelled during the panel discussion.

Some were escorted out of the event.

What’s Next advertised itself as a “major post-election gathering of the Democratic Party, where the leaders, ideas, and debates that will shape the party through 2028 and beyond take center stage,” according to the lead text on the conference’s website.

“Together,” it continues, “we’ll absorb what happened in 2026 and chart where the party goes next. What’s Next, presented by majority Democrats and sponsored by MD PAC, is the defining convening of the post-election season, bringing together the people who will write the party’s next chapter.”

In a post on social media Thursday, Jeffries said that House Democrats “will clean up the mess in Washington, get big money out of politics, and ban members of Congress from trading stocks.”

On November 18, House Democrats are scheduled to vote to determine their slate of leaders, and so far Jeffries is running unopposed for the party’s nomination for speaker.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of Masquerade: A True Story of Seduction, Compulsion and Murder, the story of the double life of an elite Detroit psychologist with a young street prostitute which was revealed only after his murder and dismemberment. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.