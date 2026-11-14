Poll: Party Loyalty, Opposition to Trump, Economy Listed as Top Three Factors in Midterm Voting

Party loyalty, opposition to President Donald Trump, and the economy were the top three factors for midterm election voters, a post-election survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents, “What was the most important factor for you in deciding how to vote in this year’s elections?”

Across the board, one quarter said the most important factor was party loyalty, followed by 13 percent who said “opposition to Trump.” Another 12 percent identified the economy as the most important factor, with the rest of options — from “desire for change” to “opposition to extremist ideology” — garnering seven percent or less.

Twenty seven percent of Democrats and Republicans identified “party loyalty” as the most important factor to their vote, but 19 percent of Democrats said “opposition to Trump” was important as well, followed by 12 percent who said the economy. In contrast, only three percent of Republicans said “opposition to Trump” was a main factor, while 14 percent said the economy and 11 percent said “opposition to extremist ideology.”

Notably, 19 percent of independents said “opposition to Trump” was a main factor in their vote, with “party loyalty” coming in one point behind with 18 percent support. Another 11 percent cited the economy.

The survey was taken November 4-6, 2026, after an election which saw Democrats notching win after win nationwide, with particularly devastating upsets for Republicans in Texas with victories for Democrat James Talarico for the Senate and the ousting of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

With those realities in place, Democrats successfully took over both the House and Senate, setting up a contentious final two years for President Trump in office. Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) is among those who has remained extremely vocal about what the GOP needs to do with these last two months in power, celebrating this week after Republicans unanimously approved his motion to remain in Washington, DC, to get things done before the Democrats take over.

Judicial nominees, which are lifetime appointments, are at the top of the list for Scott and Republicans, as the Florida lawmaker pointed out that those most certainly will not be approved by a Democrat-led Senate come January. Additionally, Scott has called on the GOP to prioritize passing the SAVE America Act and to focus on permitting reform, which he said will “lower costs for every American.”

“We need to get as much done as possible before Democrats take over in January. No excuses. No days off,” he said Wednesday.