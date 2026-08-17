CFB Rankings: Preseason AP Top 25 Poll Revealed

In a much-needed sign for the American sports fan that his favorite sport – college football – is nearly here, the preseason AP Top 25 poll has been released.

A cursory glance at the top 5-10 reveals many of the teams you would expect to be there, though maybe not in the same order you would expect.

Few will be surprised to see Ohio State in the top spot. QB Julian Sayin is back, as is likely future top NFL pick WR Jeremiah Smith.

Some might be surprised to see Notre Dame ranked ahead of a Texas team with Arch Manning returning for his second season as a starter. But again, these rankings will shift early and probably very often.

Why are Oregon and Georgia so high?

For the Ducks, that has much to do with head coach Dan Lanning returning from a strong semifinal finish in the College Football Playoff (CFP) last year, as well as the return of starting QB Dante Moore.

In Athens, the Dawgs are looking to continue their reign over an SEC that looks pretty winnable at the moment. To lead that attempt to repeat as SEC champs, Kirby Smart will be looking to QB Gunner Stockton, safety KJ Bolden, and CB Ellis Robinson IV.

Having the Irish ahead of Texas may come as a surprise. The Longhorns, as mentioned, have Manning returning, along with the addition of star wideout Cam Coleman and EDGE rusher Colin Simmons.

Still, the Irish have CJ Carr returning from an impressive freshman campaign and, despite the loss of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, field one of the more talented offensive units in the game, as well as a defense that could be considered the best in the country by the end of the season.

In any event, let the debate begin! College Football is almost here!