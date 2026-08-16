‘Scream’ Franchise Star Hayden Panettiere Dead at 36

Actress Hayden Panettiere, one of the many stars who graced the Scream franchise, died this weekend at the young age of 36.

Panettiere’s representative announced her untimely death on Sunday.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” the statement said.

No further details surrounding her death have been revealed as of this writing, per ABC News:

Beginning as a child star, with a long career in both TV and film, Panettiere is remembered for her roles as Claire Bennet on the hit series “Heroes” and as Juliette Barnes on the musical drama “Nashville.” She also starred in “Remember the Titans,” “Raising Helen,” “Ice Princess” and “Scream 4.”

Panettiere’s death comes several months after she released her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, in which she detailed the many struggles that plagued her going back to childhood. As Variety detailed at the time:

One of Panettiere’s more shocking revelations from her book is her memory, from when she was 18 years old, of being lured by friend of hers into a room and told to get in bed with a famous male actor who was naked. She shared the story, which she also recounts in her book, on a recent episode of the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast. “Even though I felt I could make healthy decisions, safe decisions [at that age], I wasn’t capable of being fully aware of what was going on around me,” Panettiere said. “It wasn’t until I found myself in predicaments that I realized my perspective completely shifted and I realized I was in danger. By the time I realized I was in danger, I was quite literally out to sea.” In the book, Panettiere also opens up about the “heartbreaking” decision to give up custody over her daughter, her experience with postpartum depression and her struggle with alcoholism — all issues that she says began to mirror the storyline of Juliette Barnes, the troubled singer she was playing on “Nashville” at the time.

Fans mourned her passing on social media.