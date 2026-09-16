Dan Le Batard Trolls Troy Aikman’s MNF Commentary: ‘Am I Hearing this Right?’

The good thing about being a Monday Night Football broadcaster is that the entire football-watching world hears you. The bad thing about being a Monday Night Football broadcaster is that the entire football-watching world hears you.

Sports talk radio host Dan LeBatard was one of those paying attention Monday night when he began hearing ESPN color analyst Troy Aikman repeatedly using a similar phrase to describe players and coaches.

So taken aback, Le Batard began writing down Aikman’s words after the first half and posting them on social media.

“The Denver roster is as deep as any in football,” Le Batard quoted Aikman as saying.

“[Andy] Reid understands as much as anyone in football that they’ve gotta run the football.”

“Pat Bryant had as good a camp as anyone in football.”

“Denver has as deep a wide receiver room as anyone in football.”

“Denver has as good a secondary as there is in all of football.”

“Trent McDuffie is as good as anyone in all of football.”

“That was the first quarter,” Le Batard told his followers.

Le Batard then began chronicling Aikman’s second-quarter comments.

“Denver is as good as any defense in football.”

“Denver plays as much man as anyone in football.”

“Kenneth Walker is as patient as anyone in football.”

“Riley Moss gets targeted as much as anyone in football.”

“Denver is as good an offensive line as there is in football.”

“Vance Joseph is as good a defensive coordinator as there is in all of football.”

“Sean Payton is as good a play-caller as there is in all of football.”

“Courtland Sutton is as good as anyone in football winning one-on-one.”

Le Batard countered his disbelieving social media followers by stressing, “I went back and wrote it. I didn’t believe it. I’m like, that can’t be how I’m hearing this. I’m listening passively… like, am I hearing this right?”

Aikman is a great broadcaster. But even the greats can become too comfortable or lax in their phraseology and develop crutches.

And, though it’s never fun while it’s happening, it can become necessary to get called out to avoid becoming dull and repetitive.

Aikman will figure it out. After all, he’s as good as there is in broadcasting. For real, though.