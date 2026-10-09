Remembering ‘Iron Mike’ Ditka’s Greatest Moments in Sports and in Life

NFL legend Mike Ditka may now be gone from us with his passing today at the age of 86, but he has left us a rich — and often hilarious — legacy filled with colorful quotes, and provoking video moments.

“Iron Mike” never did have much use for the sports media. He often ripped into them leaving no holds barred, and often with no filter!

Ditka also often took it directly to the fans. Once he even threatened to beat a fan’s ass…

Another time he ripped fans for “sitting on their hands”:

Then there was the time he ripped a fan as he left the field:

The coach wasn’t above telling mouthy fans to just shut up, either, or taunting them that their IQ was “zero”:

But before he was a Super Bowl-winning coach, Ditka was also a tough and driving NFL player.

… and what a voice he had:

Da Coach wasn’t just a football legend, though. Ditka was hilarious in a comedy video with Robert Duvall:

Ditka was a big fan of president Trump, too. He campaigned for Trump and was unapologetic in his support.

Follow Warner Todd Huston Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston