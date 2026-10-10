Donald Trump Laments Not Receiving Nobel Peace Prize: ‘Settled 8 Wars’

President Donald Trump lamented that he and the United States did not receive the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, and pointed out that he has “settled 8 wars” and is also “close to ending or settling 2 more.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also highlighted how he and his administration helped get “all of the Israeli hostages back” and how his administration “captured the violent dictator” of Venezuela. Trump’s post comes after it was revealed that Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, a South African judge and former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, had received the Nobel Peace Prize.

“I settled 8 WARS, am close to ending or settling 2 more, got all of the Israeli hostages back, including the final 28, both living and dead, had hundreds of hostages, from countries all over the World, released and sent back home, won a war in Venezuela, and captured the violent dictator who so viciously ran that country, and stopped the number one state sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran, from obtaining a Nuclear Weapon — AND MUCH MORE! Yet, with all of that I, or the United States of America, did not get the Noble Peace Prize. WOW!” Trump wrote.

Breitbart News’s John Hayward reported that some criticized the choice, calling it “purely political”:

Critics blasted the award as a purely political move intended to “send a message” to President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, since Pillay has denounced Israel for “genocide” in Gaza without corresponding criticism of the October 7 atrocities or the terrorists of Hamas. If the Nobel committee was trying to infuriate the Israelis by giving the Peace Prize to a “Gaza genocide” activist just two days after the anniversary of the 10/7 attack, it succeeded.

In a statement the Israeli Foreign Ministry said, “If there were an award for lies, hatred, and blood libels, Navi Pillay wouldn’t just be a contender,” she would “be a frontrunner.”

Pillay, who is also “currently serving as an ad hoc judge at the International Court of Justice (ICJ)” was also criticized in a statement from Netanyahu’s office.

“Navi Pillay’s proudest achievement was to legitimize a corrupt prosecutor who turned to her fabrications against Israel hoping that by joining her bigoted lynch mob, he would beat a rape charge,” the statement from Netanyahu’s office said.

Breitbart News reported that María Corina Machado, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025, “dedicated her recognition” not only to the Venezuelan people, but also to Donald Trump.

“We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world,” Machado said at the time.

“I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!” she added.