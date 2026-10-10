Report: Kamala Harris’s Husband Doug Emhoff Doesn’t Want Her to Run Again

Former Vice President and unsuccessful 2024 presidential candidate Kamala Harris has reportedly been getting a thumbs down from power brokers about launching a 2028 bid for the White House — even from her husband Doug Emhoff, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, has privately told some people he would prefer she doesn’t run for president again,” the Journal reported late Friday in an exclusive election piece.

Some top donors have also warned her a bid would be a “long shot, according to people familiar with the conversations,” the outlet stated.

Harris has said she is undecided about making another run for the presidency.

“I have not decided if I’m going to run again,” she said at a National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) event in Michigan last month. “I do sincerely believe ’28 won’t matter if we don’t get through ’26.”

However, she has made moves that could be seen as a run up to a campaign by speaking with major donors, hiring staff, and traveling to battleground states to support Democratic candidates in the November midterms, the California and New York Post have reported.

In numerous polls the former VP leads by double digits in a hypothetical primary field of Democratic candidates, including high-profile potential candidates like California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

However, in the latest Polymarket betting odds, she ranks dead last with only a six percent chance compared to AOC’s 18 percent and Newsom’s 15 percent.

In the 2024 race, despite a $1.5 billion campaign war chest, Harris lost every swing state, lost the popular vote by 2.3 million votes, and lost the electoral college with only 226 electoral votes to Donald Trump’s 312, putting him far over the 270 victory margin.

Since leaving DC, husband Emhoff has returned to his position as an attorney and partner at the Los Angeles law firm of Willkie Farr and Gallagher LLP, according to the Journal.

The couple last December also bought a 4,000-square-foot home in Malibu’s Point Dume for a reported price of $8.15 million. It is a step up from their previous 3,500 square-foot residence in Brentwood, the new home reported as a “mansion” by news outlets, though it falls short of that definition by L.A. and real estate standards.

The former VP hasn’t been languishing in her new Malibu digs, however.

According to the Journal:

Some of Harris’s recent moves have made some donors uneasy about her intentions, some of the people said. In the weeks leading up to the midterms, Harris has appeared at a half-dozen private fundraisers in California including an event in Santa Monica for Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, the party’s nominee for governor of Wisconsin, and another for Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, the Democratic nominee for governor of Nevada. She also joined a get-out-the-vote call with the Democratic National Committee this past week, urging more than 2,000 volunteers listening live to knock on doors and engage with voters to flip seats in a dozen states across the country.

Such moves are typical of a candidate earning favor from a network of state and local politicians who would later come into play as supporters in a presidential bid.

While her husband would prefer Harris does not run, the Journal also reported that “people close to him” fully expect he will support his wife should she decide to make another try at the presidency.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more