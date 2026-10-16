Southern Nazarene Football Player Dies After Suffering ‘Traumatic Injury’

BETHANY, Okla. (AP) — Southern Nazarene University in Oklahoma announced on Thursday that sophomore safety Tyler Ulrich has died five days after sustaining what the school called a “traumatic injury” during a game against Ouachita Baptist. Ulrich was 21.

The Division II private school based in Bethany, Oklahoma, did not reveal the cause of death or the nature of Ulrich’s injury.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the loss of our SNU football player, Tyler Ulrich,” the SNU Athletics said in a post on its X account.

“This loss is deeply felt across our campus. Our hearts are with his family, friends, teammates, and everyone who knew him,” the post read. “We ask that you join us in lifting them up in prayer.”

SNU coach Dustin Hada also posted on his X account by writing: “Man of God, ultimate example of quiet strength, loyal, worker, joyous. That’s who Tyler was!!”

School President Keith Newman issued a statement saying Ulrich died in the hospital “surrounded by the love, prayers, and presence of his family, teammates and dear friends.”

Newman closed the statement by saying: “May God’s peace and comfort be with us all.”

On Tuesday, SNU held a campuswide prayer chapel in honor of Ulrich.

Ulrich was hurt during a 49-14 loss on Saturday, with the game delayed for nearly an hour while the player received medical attention before being transported to a hospital.

Ulrich, who was from Azle, Texas, was in his third season at SNU and had 16 starts in 20 games, including six starts this year. He ranked third on the team with 36 tackles.

Southern Nazarene (1-5) has canceled it’s game at Southwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday.