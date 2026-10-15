The Department of Justice has issued subpoenas to relatives of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) as part of its immigration-related investigation into the Somalia-born congresswoman, the New York Times reports.

This week, agents with the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations unit raided Omar’s Washington, DC, residence after a federal judge approved a search warrant.

As part of an immigration investigation into Omar, federal investigators have issued subpoenas to some of her family members, the Times reports:

Federal agents investigating Representative Ilhan Omar, Democrat of Minnesota, have issued subpoenas to some relatives as officials scour her family’s history for evidence of fraud and false statements in immigration paperwork, according to people familiar with the matter. [Emphasis added] A sister of Ms. Omar’s, Sahra Noor, received a subpoena, as did at least one other member of her family circle, according to people familiar with the investigation. On Monday, D.H.S. agents executed a search warrant at her home in Washington, carrying out boxes of documents, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss investigative steps. [Emphasis added]

Reports have circulated that the immigration investigation into Omar may center around her birth date and whether she committed immigration fraud when immigrating to the United States with her father in the 1980s.

The specifics of the investigation, though, remain unclear.

Following the raid on Omar’s home, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro revealed that her office has opened a financial probe into the congresswoman, perhaps picking up an investigation that the Biden administration had started into her reported multimillion-dollar net worth.

“There are several investigations going on, and I don’t think there’s any question, but if there was a crime that was committed, it will be prosecuted,” Pirro told Fox News in an interview.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.