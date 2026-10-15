Report: Oregon Elementary School Attacker Used Shotgun His Mom Bought

The suspected shooter at Bend, Oregon, Silver Rail Elementary School used a pump-action shotgun that his mother bought, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Breitbart News reported that the suspected shooter was 16 years of age, and CBS News pointed out that law enforcement indicated he was killed by a bystander.

Four innocents were killed in the incident. KATU 2 noted that “the victims were three children, ages 5, 8 and 11 and one teacher.”

There had been numerous reports during the late afternoon and evening that the attacker used a long gun. Now the AP explains that a law enforcement source confirmed it was a shotgun.

Law enforcement also observed that the attacker “forced his way into the school by shooting at locked doors.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.