Dem Rep. Bynum on Oregon’s Strict Gun Laws: ‘We Face’ People ‘Okay With Our Children Continuing to Die’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Janelle Bynum (D-OR) discussed Oregon’s strict gun laws in light of a shooting earlier in the day in the state and stated that “we’ve said, very clearly, we want our babies to stop dying.” And said that, on interpersonal gun violence, “Oregon has taken steps to try and solve that. But we face people who don’t want to face the music, and they’re okay with our children continuing to die.”

Co-host Luke Russert said, “Congresswoman, Oregon passed something by referendum called Measure 114 — which I know you’re familiar with — which is one of the more stricter gun laws in the country. Everytown, USA ranks Oregon as the 12th strongest gun laws in the country, permit-to-purchase system. And this is something that fringe groups are trying to get rid of in the courts, but something that the citizenry of Oregon really wanted. Talk a little bit about — we just heard about that last mass shooting that happened in Bend, Oregon, not long ago. Oregon’s been through this, and Oregon has responded, because this is something that too many parents have had to live with, too many people have had to live with in this state. Talk about that a little bit, how the state has responded and is really seeking to try to eradicate these types of things.”

Bynum responded, “Well, we’ve said, very clearly, we want our babies to stop dying. We want our children to stop being shredded. We want people to stand up and ensure that, when our kids are out, whether they’re at the playground, whether they’re at the grocery store, whether they’re at community college, if they’re at school, that they’re not at risk for being shredded apart by gunfire. And the interesting thing is that you have these lone shooters, but, as a black mom, I also will remind people that we have interpersonal gunfire as well. And so, Oregon has taken steps to try and solve that. But we face people who don’t want to face the music, and they’re okay with our children continuing to die.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett