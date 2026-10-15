MS NOW’s Russert: Oregon Has ‘One of the More’ Strict Gun Laws in U.S.

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” co-host Luke Russert discussed the shooting in Oregon and said that Oregon has “one of the more stricter gun laws in the country.”

While speaking with Rep. Janelle Bynum (D-OR), Russert said, “Oregon passed something by referendum called Measure 114 — which I know you’re familiar with — which is one of the more stricter gun laws in the country. Everytown, USA ranks Oregon as the 12th strongest gun laws in the country, permit-to-purchase system. And this is something that fringe groups are trying to get rid of in the courts, but something that the citizenry of Oregon really wanted. Talk a little bit about — we just heard about that last mass shooting that happened in Bend, Oregon, not long ago. Oregon’s been through this, and Oregon has responded, because this is something that too many parents have had to live with, too many people have had to live with in this state. Talk about that a little bit, how the state has responded and is really seeking to try to eradicate these types of things.”

Bynum responded by blaming “people who don’t want to face the music, and they’re okay with our children continuing to die.”

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