ESPN College Football Analyst Kirk Herbstreit Hosts GOP Fundraiser

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit delivered the keynote speech at a GOP fundraiser in Alabama earlier this month.

Herbstreit hosted the fundraising dinner orchestrated by the Business Council at Alabama earlier this month. According to sportswriter David Covucci, the dinner “was an explicit fundraiser for BCA’s political action committee, Progress PAC.”

At the dinner, BCA highlighted the work it has already done. “This election cycle, we’ve taken our political operation to an entirely new level,” its president said. “We’re seeing the results of that work.” BCA also told guests its PAC would be Alabama’s largest by 2030.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) benefited from the fundraiser, receiving roughly $150,000 for the PAC, according to expense reports.

Herbstreit, who describes himself as “kind of an independent guy,” says he doesn’t really take sides in politics. Instead, he supports those who advance the things he cares about: faith, family, and country.

“I don’t really get into politics,” Herbstreit said in an interview after U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) appeared on ESPN’s College Gameday. “I’m kind of an independent guy, right down the middle of the fairway. I’m for America, so whoever helps us as a country, I’m for, whether it’s somebody on the left, somebody on the right,” he said.

“So, I don’t really follow it. I don’t know anything about his political views. I don’t know what he’s for or against. I care about football, and my family, and my faith, and my country. Those are things that I love. And so, I don’t really pick sides,” he added.