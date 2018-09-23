James Woods Locked Out of Twitter for Posting ‘Election Meddling’ Meme

Conservative actor James Woods was locked out of Twitter on Friday for posting a two-month-old meme that Jack Dorsey’s social media platform believes “could impact an election.”

According to screenshots provided by Woods’ associate Sara Miller, Twitter asked the 71-year-old actor to delete the image as it contained “text and imagery that has the potential to be misleading in a way that could impact an election.”

The meme in question showed three young men representing stereotypical male feminists saying they planned to abstain in the upcoming midterm elections so women could decide the outcome of the election.

“You are a coward, @jack. There is no free speech for Conservatives on @Twitter,” Woods said in a statement about the account lock.

In a viral tweet earlier this month, Woods warned that the banning of Infowars personality Alex Jones was the beginning of a “slippery slope” towards “real fascism.” Twitter has a long, detailed history of censoring and suppressing conservative voices.

“I’ve never read Alex Jones nor watched any of his video presence on the internet,” he wrote. “A friend told me he was an extremist. Believe me that I know nothing about him. That said, I think banning him from the internet is a slippery slope. This is the beginning of real fascism. Trust me.”

Woods remains one of the few unashamedly conservative Hollywood figures, regularly tweeting on topics around politics, race, gender, immigration, and the Second Amendment. Last year, he admitted that he learned to openly express his views after accepting that he had been “blacklisted” by the entertainment industry.

“The only reason I express my views is that I have accepted the fact that I’m blacklisted,” he wrote last year. “Also I bought Apple stock in the 80’s.”

