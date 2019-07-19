Twitter Suspends Angel Mom for Posting About Illegal Immigration

Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza, who heads the Angel Families organization, has been suspended from Twitter after posting about illegal immigration and raising awareness about the harms of sanctuary city policies.

Angel Mom Mendoza’s son, 32-year-old police officer Brandon Mendoza, was killed in May 2014 by a drunk illegal alien who was driving the wrong way down a highway in Mesa, Arizona.

This week, Mendoza was suspended from her Twitter account and told she would not be able to sign back in unless she deletes a series of posts about crimes committed by illegal aliens and the impact of sanctuary city policies on American citizens.

Mendoza told Breitbart News that Twitter sent her a message claiming that some of her posts “go against” Twitter’s “standards on hate speech.” In order to sign back into her account, Mendoza said, Twitter has mandated that she delete the posts — something she said she will not do.

Mendoza’s posts called out 2020 Democrat presidential primary candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) for her support for illegal aliens and sanctuary city policies, as well as raising awareness about illegal immigration’s impact on Americans:

“I’m disgusted and disappointed that Twitter is trying to silence me,” Mendoza told Breitbart News. “I had my world ripped out from under me the day my son was killed by a repeat illegal alien criminal. I am the ‘other’ side of this crisis and the end result of open borders and the careless release of illegal aliens at our borders because of time restraints.”

Mendoza said despite the Twitter suspension, her voice will not be silenced.

“I will not be silenced in my warning calls of what could happen to any American citizen in the blink of an eye as it did to me,” Mendoza said. “As an American citizen whose beautiful son was collateral damage to the ineptness if our elected officials, I will continue to bring my words to them in whatever platform I can. They owe it to me and every other Angel Family to have a hearing for our voices. Their fellow American citizens and our loved ones killed by their inactions. My voice is my son’s voice, ever to be silenced by anyone.”

A Twitter spokesperson did not explain why Mendoza was suspended but only that they were requiring her to delete her posts.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.