University of California President Janet Napolitano Resigns

University of California (UC) President Janet Napolitano announced her resignation on Wednesday. During her rocky tenure over the UC system, Napolitano championed sanctuary campuses and was accused of interfering in a state investigation into the system’s budget.

Napolitano made her announcement at the UC regents meeting at UCLA, according to a report by Los Angeles Times, which added that the university president’s management of the UC system has sparked criticism.

While a president of UC, Napolitano championed sanctuary for illegal aliens, and defended “safe space” and “trigger warning” culture on college campuses, among other issues.

Prior to her role as UC president, Napolitano served as Arizona governor from 2003 to 2009, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary under President Barack Obama, from 2009 to 2013.

During her time as DHS secretary, Napolitano played a key role in providing sanctuary to illegal aliens by helping the Obama Administration bypass congress to grant de facto amnesty to young illegal aliens by enacting key parts of DACA with a memo — calling for law enforcement officials to ignore immigration law — without any Congressional vote.

As UC president, Napolitano spearheaded a lawsuit to stop the Trump administration’s actions regarding the DACA program, which in turn, resulted in more than 500,000 DACA recipients renewing their authorizations to remain in the United States, notes to Los Angeles Times.

In 2017, a state audit revealed that Napolitano’s office hid $175 million, even as it raised tuition for students in the UC system.

“The audit found that Napolitano’s office ‘used misleading budgeting practices, provided its employees with generous salaries and atypical benefits, and failed to satisfactorily justify its spending on systemwide initiatives,'” noted Breitbart News reporter Chriss Street.

Moreover, the auditor testified that Napolitano and her office had attempted to interfere with — and to smear publicly — the investigation, in an effort to prevent revelations of the hidden money.

“Napolitano approved a plan instructing UC campuses to submit responses to confidential questionnaires for review by each college’s chancellor and her aides before returning them to the state auditor,” noted Los Angeles Times. “Those steps and others ‘constituted interference,’ the investigation said.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo and on Instagram.