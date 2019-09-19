Report: Mark Zuckerberg Admits Facebook’s ‘Clear Bias,’ Dependence on ‘Activist’ Fact Checkers

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted a “clear bias” in the way his platform handled the pro-life organization Live Action, according to a report by the group’s founder and president, Lila Rose.

BREAKING: In a meeting today with @HawleyMO, Mark Zuckerberg said @facebook was wrong to censor me & @LiveAction, that there was clear bias, and that the “fact checkers” were activists. — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) September 19, 2019

“In a meeting today with [Sen. Josh Hawley,] Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook was wrong to censor me and Live Action, that there was clear bias and that the ‘fact checkers’ were activists.”

Zuckerberg is in D.C. today for closed-door meetings with lawmakers, in his first trip to the capitol since his testimony before a joint committee of the House and Senate on the Cambridge Analytica scandal last year.

The problem is bigger than @Facebook’s censorship of us. They lack transparency & honesty. They claim to be neutral but don’t act that way. They enjoy privileges as a platform, but act like a far-Left, politically motivated publisher. This affects ALL news & content shared on FB. — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) September 19, 2019

“We have yet to receive any apology from Facebook,” continued Rose. “Thousands of my FB followers were sent push notifications saying I spread ‘false’ news. The bogus ‘fact check’ by the abortionists who have publicly called for our deplatforming is still up on the Health Feedback website.”

“The problem is bigger than Facebook’s censorship of us. They lack transparency & honesty. They claim to be neutral but don’t act that way. They enjoy privileges as a platform, but act like a far-Left, politically motivated publisher. This affects ALL news & content shared on FB.”

“Some say just move off the platform. FB has a user base of 2B+. Educational nonprofits like ours have developed followings of millions, investing hardwon $$ for years in order to share our content, because FB claimed they don’t censor content based on political viewpoint.”

Sen. Hawley confirmed Rose’s report in a tweet.

“Zuckerberg admitted there ‘clearly was bias’ in the Live Action / Lila Rose] censorship” said the Senator. “Said bias is ‘an issue we’ve struggled with for a long time.”

Zuckerberg admitted there “clearly was bias” in the @LiveAction @LilaGraceRose censorship. Said bias is “an issue we’ve struggled with for a long time.” — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 19, 2019

The Missouri senator also said two of his suggestions to Zuckerberg, to sell WhatsApp and Instagram to address competition concerns, and submit to a third-party audit on censorship, were rejected by the Facebook CEO.

Live Action has been the target of censorship from multiple social media platforms, including Facebook (on the basis of false allegations from “fact checkers”), YouTube (which refused to run the organization’s ads), Twitter (which also banned the group’s ability to run ads), and Pinterest (which falsely labeled Live Action’s content as “pornographic”).

Breitbart News has reached out to Facebook for comment.

