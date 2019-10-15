Felicity Huffman Reports to Prison for Role in College Admissions Bribery Scandal

Actress Felicity Huffman has reported to a Northern California prison on Tuesday to start serving her 14-day jail sentence after pleading guilty to her participation in the college admissions scandal, according to reports.

ABC News reported that the Desperate Housewives star is serving her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, located about 25 miles southeast of Oakland.

Federal court Judge Indira Talwani sentenced Huffman last month after the actress pleaded guilty earlier this year to a charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. In addition to two weeks in jail, Huffman was also sentenced to a year of supervised release and was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service.

The Oscar-nominated Transamerica actress was also ordered to pay a fine of $20,000.

“Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions,” the actress’ spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News.

“She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani impose — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released.”

Huffman was accused of paying $15,000 in exchange for a specialized SAT proctor who would correct answers on her daughter’s test.

The actress said during her sentencing hearing, “I am deeply sorry to the students, parents, colleges, and universities who have been impacted by my actions. I am sorry to my daughter, Sophia, my daughter, Georgia, and my husband, Bill. I have betrayed them all.”

The actress is married to Fargo star William H. Macy.

Huffman was one of a slew of wealthy and well-connected parents who were caught up in the college admissions bribery scandal. Actress Lori Laughlin has been accused of paying $500,000 to have her two daughters admitted into the University of Southern California.

