Blink-182 Singer’s UFO Research Group Signs Army Research Contract

Vice News reports that former Blink-182 singer Tom DeLonge’s UFO research organization has signed a contract with the United States Army. The group, called To The Stars Academy, has reportedly signed a deal with the U.S. Army to help the military study and develop advanced materials aimed at producing “active camouflage, beamed energy propulsion, and quantum communication” to be used in military vehicles.

To the Stars joined the Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command on October 17 and will officially be working with the U.S. military to develop futuristic tech. To the Stars is most notable for the group’s various claims about UFO’s, including its alleged acquisition of “exotic” materials that are said to be from another planet and a recent video acquired from the Navy that supposedly shows a UFO flying in front of jet fighters.

The military is reportedly interested in studying the following areas with Delonge’s organization, according to Vice News:

inertial mass reduction (a type of far-future propulsion)

mechanical/structural meta materials

electromagnetic meta material wave guides

quantum physics

active camouflage

quantum communications

beamed energy propulsion

To The Stars’ contract with the military doesn’t specifically mention the “exotic” metals that the group has recently obtained, but does mention that U.S. Army will be using government labs to study “meta materials.” The contract states:

Government shall: Perform assessments, testing, and characterization of Collaborator-provided technologies. The Government is interested in a variety of the Collaborator’s technologies, such as, but not limited to inertial mass reduction, mechanical/structural meta materials, electromagnetic meta material wave guides, quantum physics, quantum communications, and beamed energy propulsion.

The contract lasts for five years and the U.S. Army is not paying To The Stars Academy anything directly, but is instead agreeing to collaborate with the group on research and has committed to spend $750,000 on that work.

Dr. Joseph Cannon, Deputy Product Manager of Science and Technology in the Vehicle Protection Systems Division of the GVSC, stated in the press release that “our partnership with TTSA serves as an exciting, non-traditional source for novel materials and transformational technologies to enhance our military ground system capabilities. At the Army’s Ground Vehicle Systems Center, we look forward to this partnership and the potential technical innovations forthcoming.”

