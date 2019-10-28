Samsung ‘Space Selfie’ Satellite Crash Lands on Michigan Farm

A Samsung-owned satellite recently fell to Earth, crash landing on a Michigan farm on Saturday. The satellite was part of Samsung’s “space selfie” advertising campaign kicked off by actress Cara Delevigne.

Business Insider reports that a Michigan couple had an interesting Saturday morning when a Samsung-owned satellite crash-landed in their yard. Nancy Welke of Merrill, Michigan, found the satellite on her property just before 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Welke wrote in a caption alongside a photo of the satellite posted to Facebook: “Unbelievable. Look what just fell out of the sky and 911 is baffled and it is caught in our tree.” Welke posted a video that has since been removed from Facebook or made private in which she states: “You never know what’s gonna happen. This baby fell out of the sky and landed in our yard… It’s never boring on the Welke farm.”

A Samsung logo can be seen printed on the satellite. Welke told the Gratiot County Herald that she and her husband were preparing to let their horses out when they heard a loud crashing noise from their front yard. The satellite can be seen in photos posted by the Gratiot County Herald below:

Welke stated that the satellite included an aluminum foil-wrapped box and solar panels, inside the satellite were two large cameras and one Samsung cellphone. The satellite made up one half of a balloon launched by Samsung Europe for a campaign called “Space Selfie” which allowed customers to send their selfies into the Earth’s stratosphere via a Galaxy S10 5G smartphone.

The phone was going to receive photos from Earth and place them over real-time shots of the planet for a new take on the normal selfie. The campaign was kicked off by actress Cara Delevigne at an event in London just days ago and was supposed to run until October 31.

Samsung Europe published a statement which reads: “Earlier today, Samsung Europe’s SpaceSelfie balloon came back down to earth. During this planned descent of the balloon to land in the US, weather conditions resulted in an early soft landing in a selected rural area. No injuries occurred and the balloon was subsequently retrieved. We regret any inconvenience this may have caused.”

