YouTube Will Ban Alleged Whistleblower’s Name, Use Machine Learning to Censor

Google-owned video platform YouTube has followed Facebook in saying it will also ban mentions of the name of the alleged Ukraine whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella.

In a comment to CNN, a representative of YouTube said that the company would work to scrub mentions of the alleged whistleblower’s name from its platform, although the statement leaves it unclear whether this involves banning whole videos or surgically removing parts of them.

YouTube said it would use a “combination of machine learning and human review” to enact its censorship.

Via CNN:

A YouTube spokesperson said videos mentioning the potential whistleblower’s name would also be removed. The spokesperson said the company would use a combination of machine learning and human review to scrub the content. The removals, the spokesperson added, would affect the titles and descriptions of videos as well as the video’s actual content.

This means that Silicon Valley is coming closer to marching in lockstep on the issue. YouTube’s move came after Facebook declared it would also ban mentions of the alleged whistleblower, even though his name has been made public by multiple national figures and media outlets, including Breitbart News.

As Breitbart News reported earlier today:

Responding to Breitbart News’ request for comment, a representative of Google pointed to the statement YouTube gave to CNN.

Are you an insider at Reddit or any other tech company who wants to confidentially reveal wrongdoing or political bias at your company? Reach out to Allum Bokhari at his secure email address allumbokhari@protonmail.com.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News.