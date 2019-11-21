DC Attorney General’s Lawsuit: DoorDash Skimmed Tips

The attorney general of Washington, D.C. has just delivered a lawsuit to DoorDash, alleging that the popular food-delivery company skimmed tips from its drivers and misled customers into thinking that their gratuities would end up in drivers’ pockets.

In the complaint filed Tuesday, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine alleges that DoorDash engaged in “deceptive” practices when it came to the tips the company’s drivers received. The city is looking to recover “millions” of dollars from a period of two years before DoorDash pledged to change its policy.

The suit represents the latest tip-related embarrassment for the San Francisco-based company.

It was recently slapped with a class action lawsuit in New York by individuals who claim that the company failed to make it clear that their gratuities were not being allocated as intended.

DoorDash is also facing accusations that despite promises, the company hasn’t changed its tipping policy. Some drivers recently alleged to Recode that DoorDash is still pocketing tips even though CEO Tony Xu promised to institute changes.

The new lawsuit in Washington, D.C. comes after Racine conducted an investigation finding that DoorDash applied tips to the base compensation paid to its “dashers,” or drivers.

“DoorDash used consumer tips to subsidize the Guaranteed Amount payment it promised to Dashers,” the lawsuit alleges.