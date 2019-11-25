Oberlin College Students Install Memorial for Palestinian Terrorists

Students at Oberlin College in Oberlin, Ohio, installed a memorial to honor Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists, including terrorist leader Baha Abu al-Atta, who was recently killed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Anti-Zionist students at Oberlin College put up a memorial commemorating the deaths of multiple Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists last week, including senior commander Baha Abu al-Atta, who was killed by the IDF on November 12, according to a report by the Jerusalem Post.

The memorial was installed by the “Oberlin Students for a Free Palestine” and “Oberlin Jewish Voice for Peace” student groups, which created the display to honor 34 Palestinians who were killed during recent fighting between PIJ and Israel.

On the memorial, it said that Israel was responsible for “killing 34 unarmed Palestinian civilians, including 8 children.”

“Oberlin Students for a Free Palestine and Oberlin Jewish Voice for Peace has created this installation to commemorate the lives of these 34 Palestinians who died at the hands of Zionist Settler Colonialism,” stated the memorial.

The majority of the observed deaths, however, were combatants of PIJ, an Iranian-backed organization that is also considered a terrorist groups throughout the European Union, United States, Canada, among other nations, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The pro-terrorist memorial is not the school’s first time publicly flirting with anti-Semitism.

In 2016, Oberlin College fell under scrutiny after one of its professors, Joy Karega, claimed that “Israeli and Zionist Jews” were behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Charlie Hebdo attacks, and the rise of ISIS.

As for Oberlin College’s latest display, the memorial commemorating Islamic terrorists was also designed to increase awareness of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, a movement which seeks to systematically destroy the world’s only Jewish state through financial means, by boycotting companies that do business with Israel.

