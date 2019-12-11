Yale Spends $85 Million on Faculty Diversity Initiative

Yale University announced this week that the institution will spend $85 million on diversity initiatives in the upcoming year. The decision is based on the argument that “diversity” must be incorporated in every part of the institution.

According to a press release published by Yale University on Tuesday, Yale University will increase their “Faculty Excellence and Diversity Initiative” budget by 70 percent to $85 million.

The funds will be used to recruit a more diverse faculty to Yale. In a statement, Yale University President Peter Salovey bragged that the university hired 84 new faculty members with the initiative’s previous budget of $50 million.

“In just four years, the Faculty Excellence and Diversity Initiative has enabled us to recruit 84 new ladder faculty members to Yale,” Salovey said in a comment. “Due to the success we have seen so far, I am renewing FEDI for another five years with an additional $85 million. We are making an emphatic statement about our commitment to recruiting the most distinguished scholars, who will help diversify Yale, transform their fields, create knowledge to improve the world, and inspire our students to lead and serve all sectors of society.”

Salovey argues that Yale’s faculty is strong because of its emphasis on “diversity.” In a statement provided on Yale’s website, Salovey argued that “diversity” must be incorporated in every part of the institution.

“Yale’s education and research missions are propelled forward by a faculty that stands at the forefront of scholarship, research, practice, mentoring, and teaching. An excellent faculty in all of these dimensions is a diverse faculty, and that diversity must reach across the whole of Yale—to every school and to every department,” Salovey wrote in a blurb that is featured on the diversity initiative’s website.

Breitbart News reported in 2016 that 75 percent of Yale students agreed that the university “does not provide a welcoming environment for conservative students to share their opinions on political issues.”