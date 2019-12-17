Hundreds of Professors Sign Letter Begging Congress to Impeach Trump

Hundreds of college professors, referring to themselves as “American historians,” have signed a letter begging the U.S. House of Representatives to impeach President Donald Trump, claiming that the president has “violated his oath” and citing his “brazen contempt” for the government. The signees even suggest that Alexander Hamilton himself would disagree with the president’s “private life” as a reason for impeachment.

“We are American historians devoted to studying our nation’s past who have concluded that Donald J. Trump has violated his oath,” proclaim nearly 600 professors in a letter to Congress attempting to justify the impeachment of the sitting President of the United States.

In the letter, the signees insist that President Trump’s impeachment is “urgently and justly” required, and claim that the president is guilty of “attempts to subvert the Constitution,” adding that Alexander Hamilton and other framers of the U.S. Constitution would agree.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, 752 so-called “American historians” have signed the letter published on Monday — nearly 600 of whom are listed as college professors.

The group goes on to claim that President Trump has engaged in “lawless obstruction of the House of Representatives,” and accuse the president of having “demonstrated brazen contempt for representative government.”

They also claim that if President Trump had his way, he “would turn the [presidency] into an elected monarch above the law.”

As for the president’s alleged impeachable offenses, the group regurgitates the hearsay utilized by House Democrats in the impeachment hearings, claiming that President Trump has withheld military funding from Ukraine in exchange for favors.

“Among those most hurtful to the Constitution have been his attempts to coerce the country of Ukraine, under attack from Russia, an adversary power to the United States, by withholding essential military assistance in exchange for the fabrication and legitimization of false information in order to advance his own re-election,” reads the letter.

The group also suggests that the president’s personal life is grounds for impeachment, citing Alexander Hamilton, who they say has argued that the republic is “vulnerable to the rise of an unscrupulous demagogue” who is “unprincipled in private life, desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper, possessed of considerable talents…”

“Such a figure, Hamilton wrote, would ‘throw things into confusion that he may ‘ride the storm and direct the whirlwind,'” adds the group in their letter, before going on to argue that the president’s actions fit Hamilton’s description.

The signees also claim that if President Trump can’t be impeached, then no one can.

“It is our considered judgment that if President Trump’s misconduct does not rise to the level of impeachment, then virtually nothing does,” affirm the professors and others in their bizarre letter, claiming that the U.S. Constitution is in “clear and present danger.”

“We therefore strongly urge the House of Representatives to impeach the President,” the group concludes.

