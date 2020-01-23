Feds: U. of Kansas Prof. Funneled Research to Communist China

Professor Feng Tao of the University of Kansas was charged by federal authorities with two counts of wire fraud and one count of program fraud for attempting to funnel publicly-funded research to the Chinese government.

According to a report by Campus Reform, a professor at the University of Kansas was charged over his participation in a program run by China’s communist government that was designed to transfer American research to China.

A lengthy indictment accuses Professor Feng Tao of working with China’s Communist Party to unlawfully transfer publicly-funded research from the University of Kansas to China.

“From in or about 2015 through in or about 2019, in the District of Kansas and elsewhere, the defendant, FENG TAO, did knowingly, and with intent to defraud, devise and intend to devise, a scheme and artifice to defraud and to obtain money and property by means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises, and by omissions and concealment of material facts with a duty to disclose,” the indictment reads.

Tao was a member of the Changjiang Professorship, an initiative designed by the Chinese government allegedly for the purpose of stealing the intellectual property of the American universities. The initiative offered “professorships” to students and professors in the United States that were willing to participate in their plan to steal research.

Tao failed not only to inform the University of Kansas that he had been awarded the Changjiang Professorship but also that he was a full professor at Fuzhou University in China.

Breitbart News reported on Tuesday that four researchers at the University of Florida were forced to resign after it was revealed that they, too, were feeding publicly-funded research to China.

