A support group for Angel Families — the American families and friends of the victims of illegal alien crime, was suspended from Twitter for nearly a month until Breitbart News asked the platform why —then the account was promptly restored.

The Twitter account for Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime (AVIAC) was suspended without giving the account’s administrators any warning — a suspension that apparently lasted for nearly four weeks.

“Your account (@AVIACUSA) is currently suspended,” a Twitter notice read to the account’s administrator, Angel Mom Sabine Durden whose son Dominic was murdered in July 2012 by an illegal alien.

Durden told Breitbart News she was given no explanation at the time as to why the AVIAC page was suspended. Durden said the account had been suspended since January 2 and that the suspension was lifted on January 29 after Breitbart News inquired about the case.

A Twitter spokesperson told Breitbart News the AVIAC account was mistakenly suspended in a spam filter error and said the suspension has been reversed.

“AVIAC is a source of comfort for victims of illegal alien crime, a helping hand for those who need help, but who don’t want to be public about their experience, loss or pain,” Durden told Breitbart News.

“We are not promoting hate or racism. We tell the truth about an issue that affects every American and legal immigrant,” Durden continued.

This is not the first time Angel Families have been suspended from social media platforms. Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza, whose son Brandon was killed by an illegal alien in May 2014, was suspended from Twitter in July 2019 after posting numerous tweets regarding illegal immigration.

