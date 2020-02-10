Elon Musk: Facebook Is ‘Lame,’ Users Should Delete Accounts

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has taken a swipe at social media giant Facebook, calling it “lame” and encouraging users to delete their accounts.

Techcrunch reports that in response to actor Sacha Baron Cohen’s tweets calling for Facebook to be regulated over its content, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responded “#DeleteFacebook It’s lame.” In a post to Twitter, Cohen, who is known mainly for his comedic acting roles as the characters Borat and Ali G, asked why Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was allowed to “control the information seen by 2.5 billion people,” when one person would not be permitted to have the same control over electricity or water supplies.

“Facebook needs to be regulated by governments, not ruled by an emperor!” said Cohen. This isn’t the first time the actor and comedian has taken shots at social media platforms, he has previously criticized Twitter and Google’s video platform YouTube, describing them as “the greatest propaganda machine in history.” Baron Cohen has previously accused Facebook of profiting off propaganda by refusing to fact check political advertising.

Musk has also expressed his lack of interest in Facebook, in 2018 the CEO deleted the Facebook pages of his companies Tesla and SpaceX following the Cambridge Anayltica data scandal. When questioned about the decision at the time, Musk simply replied: “What’s Facebook?” Musk has also questioned Zuckerberg’s understanding of artificial intelligence, stating: “I’ve talked to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited.”

Elon Musk’s social media platform of choice is Twitter. Musk got both himself and Twitter in hot water with the SEC with his infamous “funding secured” tweet, falsely claiming that Tesla would be going private. More recently, he faced a defamation case after accusing Thai cave rescue hero Vern Unsworth of being a “pedo guy.” Despite these actions, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey consulted with Musk on how to fix his platform.

Sascha Baron Cohen and Elon Musk appear to agree with George Soros on the subject of Facebook. Soros wrote an op-ed in the New York Times claiming, “I repeat and reaffirm my accusation against Facebook under the leadership of Mr. Zuckerberg and Ms. Sandberg. They follow only one guiding principle: maximize profits irrespective of the consequences. One way or another, they should not be left in control of Facebook.”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com