Donald Trump Jr. to Charlie Kirk: The One Thing Mike Bloomberg Can’t Buy Is Personality

Donald Trump Jr. told Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is using his own money to try to buy the 2020 election, adding that “the one thing” Bloomberg can’t buy is “a personality.” Trump Jr. was featured on Monday’s episode of The Charlie Kirk Show.

“It is literally a case study to see if you can spend enough money to buy and manipulate the American people, because he can’t do it with his own personality,” said Trump Jr. of Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential campaign.

“The one thing he can’t buy is personality,” he added, “but he can try to create one online by paying people a lot of money.”

Trump Jr. went on to say that the people Bloomberg is paying to “make him look cool” are even direct messaging [DMing] him, probing to see if the opposition can “match” what Bloomberg is willing to pay for online influence.

“The influencers that Mike Bloomberg is paying literally are DMing me, saying, ‘Hey, listen, I’m getting these offers — I really don’t want to do it for them, but it is how I make my living. Can you guys do this, and try to match this?'” he said.

“They’re literally going around trying to make him cool,” added Trump Jr.

Trump Jr. continued:

When you have $2 billion — I mean, think about that — he doesn’t have to take the time, the energy, to go raise money from people. He doesn’t have to create — he can hire the best people, and just literally say, “We’ll give you whatever you want — go get out there, try to make me cool.” Think of what he spent thus far to not have any delegates. He’s literally spent almost as much already to not have a delegate as we did to win the actual presidency. He spent [ten times] what the other Democrats have — and you and I have both seen this, because we’re on the road doing this. Raising money is the most time-consuming, and hardest part of that job. He’s just saying, “You know what, we could just bypass that — I’ll write a check.”

Kirk pointed out the stark differences between President Donald Trump and the former New York mayor.

“Mike Bloomberg is the opposite of the MAGA doctrine,” said Kirk. “And a lazy onlooker or journalist — they might say, ‘Oh, it’s the same, it’s billionaire Mike Bloomberg, billionaire Donald Trump.’ Everything Mike Bloomberg stands for is a globalist, pro-China, anti-American, open-border, anti-constitution agenda. Everything.”

Trump Jr. also mentioned that at this point, the Democrat Party is essentially disregarding its other candidates to say, “Okay well, [Bloomberg]’s got a lot of money, maybe he can beat Trump.”

“What does that say about the Democrat Party and what they really believe?” added Trump Jr. “They don’t have a thought leader.”

You can listen to the Kirk and Trump Jr.’s discussion on The Charlie Kirk Show.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.