Tesla Loses Senior Executive and ‘Gigafactory’ Architect

Electrek reports that Elon Musk’s Tesla has lost one of its most senior executives, Kevin Kassekert, who played a key role in the production of the company’s “Gigafactory” production plants.

Kassekert had more than a decade of experience in the semiconductor industry in Silicon Valley after graduating from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical engineering. In 2012, Kassekert joined Tesla as Director of Infrastructure Development.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote about Kassekert in 2016:

Kevin led the construction and development of our Gigafactory in Nevada, turning what was a pile of rocks in the Sierra Nevada mountains into a factory employing 12 thousand people with greater output than the entire rest of the world’s battery factories combined, in roughly three years. That is insanely badass.

Kassekert was promoted to VP of People and Places in 2016 which made him one of the top executives at Tesla and had him overseeing “Human Resources, Facilities, Construction, and Infrastructure Development.”

Kassekert oversaw most of Tesla’s recent construction projects, sources stated that Tesla eventually removed Kassekert’s oversight of human resources. Kassekert has reportedly now left the company after more than seven years at the firm.

