Elon Musk Shows Support for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently tweeted his support of current Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey who may be at risk of being pushed out of the firm according to recent reports.

Reuters reports that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently tweeted his support for Jack Dorsey, stating that Dorsey should remain as the CEO of Twitter. Musks support comes following reports that the billionaire Republican megadonor Paul Singer has purchased a “sizable” stake in social media website Twitter and reportedly “plans to push” CEO Jack Dorsey out of the company. Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Corp. has reportedly already nominated four directors to Twitter’s board.

Musk has since tweeted his support for Dorsey in a tweet reading: “Just want (to) say that I support Jack as Twitter CEO.”

Just want say that I support @Jack as Twitter CEO. He has a good ❤️. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2020

Dorsey has previously praised Musk for his use of the Twitter platform, stating in February of 2019: “I like how @elonmusk uses Twitter. He’s focused on solving existential problems and sharing his thinking openly. I respect that a lot, and all the ups and downs that come with it.” Musk replied to Dorsey’s compliment with, “Thanks Jack, Twitter rocks!”

In January, Dorsey spoke with Musk via video call in front of thousands of Twitter employees. During the call, Dorsey asked Musk what he would do if he were running Twitter. Musk replied that being able to determine who was a real user and who was fake was key: “Is this a real person, or is this a bot net, or a sort of troll army, or something like that?” Musk continued adding: “Basically, how do you tell if the feedback is real or someone trying to manipulate the system, or probably real, or probably trying to manipulate the system. What do people actually want? What are people actually upset about versus manipulation of the system by various interest groups?”

Musk is a prolific Twitter user who has caused multiple controversies for his companies and himself by tweeting. Musk was sued by British cave rescuer Vern Unsworth after he referred to the cave diver as a “pedo guy.” In August of 2018, Musk infamously tweeted that he had the “funding secured” to take Tesla private at $420 a share, this resulted in an SEC investigation that forced Musk to step down as chairman of the Tesla board for three years and pay a fine of $20 million. Tesla was also slapped with a $20 million fine over Musk’s tweet.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com