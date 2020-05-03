Harvard Donating Epstein Cash to Sex Crime Victim Groups

Harvard University announced on Friday that it has donated the remaining funds that Jeffrey Epstein gifted to the university to charities that aid sex crime victims. Harvard has been criticized for its extensive relationship with the disgraced financier and convicted sex criminal, who reportedly visited the campus more than 40 times following his release from jail in 2010.

According to a report by CNBC, Harvard University is finally making efforts to distance itself from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who mysteriously died in a Manhattan prison last fall. The university released a 27-page report on Friday detailing the university’s extensive relationship with Epstein.

The university will donate approximately $200,000, the remaining funds from Epstein’s donations, to various groups that help victims of sex crimes. “These organizations support victims of human trafficking and sexual assault, and Harvard is proud to support their important and valuable work,” Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow wrote in a statement.

Epstein donated $9.1 million to the university between 1998 and 2008. In 2008, Epstein was convicted of procuring an underage girl for prostitution. Following the conviction, Harvard blocked Epstein from making further donations to the university. However, Harvard professors continued to solicit private donations from Epstein when he was released from jail in 2010. Moreover, the report claims that some professors lobbied the university to resume their acceptance of donations from Epstein in 2013.

The Harvard report notes that several professors admitted to visiting Epstein at his various homes, including on his infamous island. Some even admitted to visiting him while he was in prison.

“A number of the Harvard faculty members we interviewed also acknowledged that they visited Epstein at his homes in New York, Florida, New Mexico or the Virgin Islands, visited him in jail or on work release, or traveled on one of his planes,” the report reads.

Breitbart News reported on Saturday that Epstein maintained a private office on Harvard campus which he received after making a $6.5 million donation in 2003. Epstein reportedly visited Harvard’s campus more than 40 times after being released from prison in 2010.

