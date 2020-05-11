Campus police officers around the nation have remained on duty despite university closures. Officers at Kansas State University spoke this week about life on campus during the Chinese virus pandemic.

According to a report by the Kansas State student newspaper, campus police officers have been keeping the campus safe during the ongoing Chinese virus pandemic. While some officers have been able to conduct investigations and complete paperwork from their homes, many officers have remained on campus.

Lt. Bradli Millington of the Kansas State Police Department said that the department has adopted various precautions to keep the officers safe. For example, officers spend time sanitizing their vehicles to prevent the spread of the virus during shift changes.

“We got [personal protective equipment] for everybody,” Millington said in a comment. “They don’t like to wear it when they’re just out and about, but if they’re going to a possible unknown COVID-19 case, we have it all for them to put on in there if they come in contact. They [also have] the option to wear masks.”

To make work more pleasant during the pandemic, officers have starting holding their briefing sessions outside, a change that has allowed them to maintain social distancing guidelines.

“They go outside for their briefing and information exchanges in the crossover shifts,” Millington explained. “They are social distancing the officers themselves in the debriefing room. [We’ve] separated computers out so that they’re six to 10 foot apart and everything like that. But there are certain things that we do have to the guidelines as part of the jobs, to minimize that as much as possible.” Breitbart News reported last week that the University of Wisconsin, Madison, has accepted $10 million in federal coronavirus relief. The decision sparked controversy due to the university’s $3 billion endowment fund. Many wealthy universities, including Harvard, Yale, Princeton, rejected federal coronavirus relief in April.

