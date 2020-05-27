President Trump Will Sign Executive Order on Social Media Censorship

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on social media censorship amid rapidly intensifying political bias from the Silicon Valley Masters of the Universe.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters aboard Air Force one that the president will shortly sign the executive order, although no further details were given about what it will consist of.

.@realDonaldTrump will sign an executive order shortly about social media and internet companies, @PressSec tells reporters on Air Force One. The president has been very critical of @Twitter in the last 24 hours. — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) May 27, 2020

This comes after Trump warned social media companies that continued political bias would lead to action from the administration.

“Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices,” said the President on Twitter earlier today. “We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen.”

The President also said Twitter was “interfering in the 2020 presidential election,” after the platform “fact checked” his tweets raising widely-held concerns about voter fraud in mail-in ballots.

A report in the Wall Street Journal last week claimed that the White House was preparing executive action on big tech bias in the form of an official panel that will review cases of anti-conservative bias from Silicon Valley companies.

A White House spokesperson appeared to confirm the initiative at the time, telling the Journal “Left-wing bias in the tech world is a concern that definitely needs to be addressed from our vantage point, and at least exposed [so] that Americans have clear eyes about what we’re dealing with.”

Tech companies continue to deny that they deliberately engage in political bias, but the evidence against their statements continues to mount.

In addition to this week’s events, almost every major tech company has been caught in a political bias scandal since the 2016 election, and such cases continue to accumulate. These include Facebook putting mainstream conservatives like Candace Owens and Brigitte Gabriel on a “hate agents review” list, Twitter taking days to remove violent threats against Trump-supporting high school students and refusing to take action against hate speech from New York Times editorial board member Sarah Jeong, and leaked footage of Google executives declaring their intention to make Trump’s populist movement a “blip” in history.

Breitbart News will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

Are you an insider at Google, Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, or any other tech company who wants to confidentially reveal wrongdoing or political bias at your company? Reach out to Allum Bokhari at his secure email address allumbokhari@protonmail.com.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News.