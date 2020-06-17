California Student Group Encourages Antifa-Style Protests

A statewide California student group encouraged students to engage in Antifa-style protests in response to the death of George Floyd. The Students for Quality Education organization encouraged students to put their “bodies on the front lines for Black lives.”

According to a report by Campus Reform, a California student organization called Students for Quality Education sent out a memo to students around the state that called for Antifa-style protests against police departments.

In the memo, the organization encouraged students to put their “money and bodies” on the “front lines” for the Black Lives Matter movement.

We call everyone to do their part by speaking up, showing up, and putting your money and bodies on the front lines for Black lives. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic we acknowledge the disproportionate effects it has had on Black communities and we find it especially vile for the state to use tear gas, a banned weapon of war, on protestors who were already disproportionately affected during a pandemic that largely attacks the respiratory system.

The memo encouraged students to avoid interactions with police officers even if the interactions “seems trivial.”

“Make sure that you and your co-conspirator(s) have a clear objective and plan. If you are expecting arrest and the other isn’t or vice versa, try and find a compatible group that aligns with your plan,” the guidelines state. “Cops are not your friends. Do NOT speak to them even if it seems trivial.”

“If you are planning to take an ID, do not use your state sanctioned one. We recommend something like a costco card,” the guidelines continue.

Breitbart News reported in 2017 that Antifa-style activism had infiltrated Stanford and Purdue. Two college professors introduced the “Campus Antifascist Network” to introduce Antifa’s organizing principles to students.

