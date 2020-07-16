SAT Company The College Board Maintains Ties to Communist China

The College Board, the company behind the SAT exam, reportedly has established partnerships with China’s Communist government. The College Board, like many universities and colleges in the United States, has maintained a relationship with the Confucius Institute, a Chinese government-backed organization that aims to increase China’s influence on education around the globe.

According to a report by the National Pulse, the College Board, a non-profit organization that administers the SAT exam, reportedly has connections to China’s Communist government through an organization called the Confucius Institute, which has been widely condemned by American politicians.

A page on the College Board’s website addresses the organization’s relationship with the Confucius Institute. The College Board website states that it offers a program to American teachers through the institute that involves travel to China for the purpose of developing educational programming on China for students in the United States.

The 2019 Chinese Bridge Delegation is a weeklong program in China to help educators start or strengthen their institution’s Chinese programs and partnerships. Highlights include school visits, cultural activities, and educational workshops. Leaders from K–12 institutions are invited to apply for this unique educational trip to China.

College Board President David Coleman has praised the Confucius Institute, even going as far as to say that he is “honored” to partner with the controversial organization.

“Hanban is just like the sun. It lights the path to develop Chinese teaching in the US. The College Board is the moon. I am so honored to reflect the light that we’ve gotten from Hanban,” Coleman said.

Breitbart News reported in October 2019 that Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) had called for an investigation into the Confucius Institute and its influence over American universities and colleges. “These Confucius Institutes are, in short, a tool for China to spread influence and exercise soft power in its rivalry with the United States,” Hawley wrote at the time in a letter to universities in Missouri.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.