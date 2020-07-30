U. of Maryland Prof William Blake: The Electoral College Was ‘Born from White Supremacy’

University of Maryland-Baltimore County Professor William Blake argued that the Electoral College is the product of “white supremacy” in a recently published opinion column. Blake, a political science professor, argues that “the founders’ only remaining justification for the Electoral College is structural racism.”

According to a report by Campus Reform, University of Maryland-Baltimore Professor William Blake recently made the case that America’s Founding Fathers used their racism to justify the creation of the Electoral College.

Blake’s column was written in response to a Supreme Court decision in which the court decided that states can force Electoral College members to vote for the winner of the state’s popular vote.

States can force members of the Electoral College to vote for the winner of the popular vote in their state’s presidential primary, the Supreme Court recently ruled. The July 6 decision removed one of the two reasons why the framers of the U.S. Constitution created this election system: to empower political elites who may know more about the candidates than ordinary voters. Now, the founders’ only remaining justification for the Electoral College is structural racism.

Blake argues that the Electoral College gives more power to states with a high population of white and “racially resentful” citizens. For this reason, he goes as far as to claim that the Electoral College is “a system born from white supremacy.”

In addition, the centuries-old racial bias in the Electoral College could disappear with future population changes. Perhaps other states with relatively few people will follow the pattern of Nevada, whose population has recently become larger and more racially diverse. But the Electoral College remains a system born from white supremacy that will likely continue to operate in a racially discriminatory fashion.

In March 2019, Breitbart News Senior Editor-At-Large Joel Pollak refuted a claim by Democrats that the Electoral College was designed to “perpetuate slavery.” “The primary purpose of the Electoral College was to serve as a brake on populism,” Pollak wrote.

