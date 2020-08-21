FreeFortnite: Epic Games to Host Anti-Apple ‘Fortnite’ Tournament

The creator of the megapopular Fortnite video game, Epic Games, has reportedly announced a new tournament taking place on August 23 where players will compete win anti-Apple prizes as the game developer continues its legal battle with tech giant Apple.

The Verge reports that Epic Games, the developer behind the popular Fortnite video game, has announced a new anti-Apple tournament taking place on August 23 as the company ramps up its legal battle against the tech giant.

Last week, Epic added a new direct payment system to Fortnite in direct violation of Apple’s App Store policies. Apple insists that developers use its in-app payment processor and takes approximately 30 percent of transactions made through the App Store. In response to the addition of Epic’s new payment options, Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store. Epic then launched a campaign against Apple by suing the company and releasing a “Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite” video which parodied Apple’s famous “1984” ad.

Now, Epic has announced the “#FreeFortnite Cup” that will take place on August 23. Players competing in the tournament have the opportunity to win an in-game skin of the threatening Apple character featured in Epic’s video, which has apparently been dubbed the “Tart Tycoon.”

All of your friends. Fabulous prizes. And one bad apple. We’re droppin the #FreeFortnite Cup on August 23. Check out our blog for full info: https://t.co/BFpiMQoWID — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 21, 2020

Prizes include a “Free Fortnite” hat, an Alienware laptop, a Galaxy Tab S7, a OnePlus 8 phone, a PlayStation 4 Pro, an Xbox One X, and a Nintendo Switch — all products in direct competition with Apple’s product lineup.

Epic also reminded players in a blog post about the tournament that iOS users will not be able to play the next season of Fortnite which is set to launch on August 27 due to Apple’s removal of the app. Epic suggested that iOS players consider switching platforms before the next season begins and voice their displeasure about the issue by tweeting directly at Apple with the #FreeFortnite hashtag.

Breitbart News reported that the recent legal battle between Fortnite developer Epic Games and tech giant Apple has continued to escalate, with Apple now threatening to cut Epic off from the developer platform for Mac and iOS at the end of this month.

Epic stated in a recent court filing that Apple’s move threatens not only Epic’s popular video game Fortnite but also every game that uses the Unreal Engine. The company stated: “By August 28, Apple will cut off Epic’s access to all development tools necessary to create software for Apple’s platforms—including for the Unreal Engine Epic offers to third-party developers, which Apple has never claimed violated any Apple policy.”

Read more at Breitbart News here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com