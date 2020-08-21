U. of Virginia ‘Racial Equity Task Force’ Demands Reparations for Descendants of Slaves that Built Campus

The “Racial Equity Task Force” at the University of Virginia recently published a report in which it demands the creation of a reparations scholarship fund for the descendants of slaves that helped build the university’s first buildings. Georgetown University adopted a similar initiative in late 2019.

According to a report by the College Fix, the “Racial Equity Task Force” at the University of Virginia is calling for the creation of a reparations fund for descendants of slaves that participated in the construction of the university.

“There is little hope for reconciliation without repair, so paying our debts to the descendants of enslaved laborers who built and operated this University without compensation is a vital contribution to progress,” the report reads.

The report proposes that the reparations come in the form of a scholarship fund that will go directly to the descendants of the slaves that built the University of Virginia’s campus.

“Recognize the descendants of enslaved laborers who built and maintained the University by working with the Alumni Association to create scholarships for both degree and non-degree education,” the report states

University of Virginia spokesperson Wesley Hester claims that the proposal is currently being reviewed by university President James Ryan. If Ryan agrees with the proposal, he can then present it to the university’s board of directors for approval.

“President Ryan has received the report from the Racial Equity Task Force and is currently reviewing it … Once President Ryan has concluded his review, he plans to discuss the report with the Board of Visitors and will announce next steps for moving this work forward,” Hester said.

Breitbart News reported in 2019 that Georgetown University had established a $400,000 reparations fund that will support descendants of slaves that were owned by the university. In April 2019, a majority of Georgetown students voted in favor of a referendum that would have required students to contribute directly to the fund. However, Georgetown officials announced in November that students would not be required to contribute.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.