Masters of the Universe Squabble: Apple Rejects Facebook’s ‘Irrelevant’ Info on App Store Fees

Facebook recently complained to Reuters that tech giant Apple rejected its attempt to explain to users that Tim Cook’s company would take a 30 percent cut of sales from its new online events feature, forcing Facebook to remove the message in order to implement the feature in its iOS app. Apple cited a policy against showing “irrelevant” information in updates to explain the decision.

Reuters reports that Facebook told the news agency that Apple recently rejected its attempt to warn users that the iPhone maker would take a 30 percent cut of sales made via Facebook’s new online events feature, forcing Facebook to remove the warning before the update could be added to Facebook’s iOS app.

Facebook stated that Apple cited an App Store rule which bars developers from showing “irrelevant” information to users. Facebook said in a statement: “Now more than ever, we should have the option to help people understand where money they intend for small businesses actually goes. Unfortunately, Apple rejected our transparency notice around their 30% tax but we are still working to make that information available inside the app experience.”

Facebook announced plans to roll out the new feature earlier this month which would let online influencers and businesses host paid online events in an attempt to offset losses many have suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic. Facebook asked Apple to waive the 30 percent fee that it charges for in-app purchases so that Facebook could pass on all of the event’s revenue to business owners but Apple declined.

This issue arises as game developer Epic Games attempts to take on Apple’s in-app payment rules in court. Epic Games recently attempted to bypass Apple’s in-app payment rules by offering an alternative payment method in their popular video game Fortnite which resulted in Apple removing the app from the App Store. Apple then threatened to remove Epic’s access to the Unreal Engine gaming engine across Mac and iOS.

Breitbart News recently reported that Epic Games received a temporary restraining order against Apple, preventing the tech giant from retaliating against Epic Games’ lawsuit by terminating the company’s Apple developer accounts or restricting the use of Epic’s Unreal Engine by other developers on Apple’s platforms.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers stated in a recent ruling that Apple will not be required to allow Fornite back to its App Store after it was banned for adding an in-app payment system. Rogers wrote in a filing: “The Court finds that with respect to Epic Games’ motion as to its games, including Fortnite, Epic Games has not yet demonstrated irreparable harm. The current predicament appears of its own making.”

Rogers added that Epic “strategically chose to breach its agreements with Apple,” and disturbed the status quo. Rogers further argued, however, that maintaining that status quo is why she’s ruling that Apple cannot cut off access to the Unreal Engine right now. She claimed in that case it was Apple who “has chosen to act severely” by threatening the Unreal Engine and as a result the many developers that use the engine on Apple’s platforms.

