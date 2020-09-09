Fundraising Platform MobileCause Cuts Family Research Council Contract One Hour Before Election Event

Nonprofit fundraising software company MobileCause terminated the contract of conservative Christian organization Family Research Council (FRC) just one hour prior to the group’s scheduled election event titled “Pray Vote Stand,” the group said.

In a press release Wednesday, FRC said MobileCause CEO Victor Limongelli terminated its contract “based upon Family Research Council’s religious views,” resulting in the broadcast’s failure to reach “thousands of Christian voters with information about the 2020 election.”

“MobileCause has not only provided yet another example of big tech censorship but in their desperation to silence those they disagree with, they have now added religious discrimination to their portfolio,” said FRC President Tony Perkins about the tech company that states on its website it offers nonprofit groups “comprehensive fundraising” assistance.

“At MobileCause, we’re just as committed to your mission as you are and together, we can grow your nonprofit like never before,” the tech company states.

Perkins continued:

Is it a coincidence that a big tech company pulled the plug on us one hour before the second installment of one of our most extensive evangelical voter education and mobilization efforts in this election cycle? The big tech agenda is beyond obvious. MobileCause views evangelicals and conservatives as a political enemy that must be silenced, and so it timed its religious discrimination for maximum effect.

Breitbart News reached out to MobileCause for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

“The Left’s determination to silence voices with which they disagree should make clear to every evangelical voter what is at stake in this election and why they need to pray, vote, and stand!” Perkins said. “Big tech, Hollywood, and the elites intend to decide this election, and they will resort to religious discrimination, censorship, and bullying to get that mission accomplished. We cannot, and we must not, allow them to succeed.”