Jeff Bezos Wants you to Buy an Amazon Flying Camera that Follows Your Family Around

Amazon recently announced a number of new products at its annual hardware event, including a new Ring security camera drone that flys around your house recording you and your family.

CNBC reports that e-commerce giant Amazon revealed a number of new products at their annual hardware event, however, many of Amazon’s new devices have raised privacy concerns including a flying home security drone that follows you and your family around your home.

Much of Amazon’s focus was on smart home devices such as its new Echo Show 10, a voice-activated smarty display boasting a 10-inch screen and a 13-megapixel camera. “The Echo Show 10 has been completely reimagined to fit the way that customers live. We’ve introduced intelligent movement and made it even more natural to engage with Alexa,” Dave Limp said. The Echo Show will rotate its screen to face users in order to keep them and the screen in view and costs $249.99.

Amazon announced a new game streaming service named Luna which allows users to stream video games to their Fire TV, Mac, PC, smartphone and tablets. It will feature 100 curated games and users can purchase a Luna gaming controller. The service will be integrated with Amazon’s Twitch streaming platform and will compete with Google’s Stadia and Microsoft’s X Cloud services.

Amazon announced a number of new security systems as part of their Ring lineup including the new Ring Car Cam and Ring Car Connect. The Ring Car Connect is an API for car manufacturers that allows users to receive alerts for events in their vehicle, watch recorded vehicle footage, and check if the vehicle is locked. The Ring Car Connect will be compatible with Tesla’s Model 3, X, S, and Y at launch and will cost $199.99.

Amazon added to its Echo smart speaker lineup with an all-new revamped spherical design. The Echo features a 3-inch subwoofer and two speakers inside, a ring at the base of the device alerts users to when the device is listening for commands. The new Echo features a faster AZ1 processor enabling faster speech processing. The device costs $99.

Amazon also unveiled an Echo Dot Kids Version priced at $59.99 which has a fabric overlay of a panda or tiger and is designed to be placed in children’s bedrooms. Breitbart News has previously reported on Amazon Echo’s invasive recording features.

And finally, the scariest new Amazon product was revealed, a flying drone that follows you around your house. Amazon announced the Ring Always Home Cam which is an autonomous indoor camera that flies around a user’s home giving them a viewpoint of multiple areas of the house. Amazon said the device will only record when it’s flying as its camera is physically blocked when docked.

The Always Home cam costs $249.99 and is currently available via invitation only but is expected to launch next year.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com