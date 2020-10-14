Apple Ships iPhone 12 Without Power Charger, Earbuds to Save the Earth

Apple announced during its recent reveal of the iPhone 12 that the phone will not ship with a charger or earbuds in the box, citing “environmental reasons,” for the decision.

9to5Mac reports that Apple will not be including a power charger or earbuds with the iPhone 12 in an effort to significantly reduce carbon emissions by not having to make the accessories in the fir place. In addition, the company will be reducing the box size of each iPhone sold.

Apple VP Lisa Jackson stated that there are more than 2 billion power adapters in the world already so including them in the box with the iPhone was wasteful. The company also stated that more users are switching to wireless charging methods.

The iPhone 12 box will include the USB-C to Lightning charging cable but the EarPod earbuds and power adaptor will not be included. Instead, these accessories will be sold separately.

Apple announced a number of new additions to their iPhone lineup including the iPhone 12 Pro ($999), the iPhone 12 mini ($699), and iPhone 12 ($799). A recent analyst note from Barclays is skeptical of Apple’s profit margins on the new phones.

An analyst note from Barclay’s stated:

For mix, the $799 starting price for regular iPhone 12 could result in iPhone mix moving towards lower priced mini as well as legacy iPhone 11 ($599) given 5G just started. Removing 64GB options for Pro and Pro Max makes sense for consumers, but the mix will likely move towards 128GB, and it essentially doubled the cost of storage as NAND cost/bit is 5% higher Y/Y. Including mmWave support for all four US models also adds headwind for gross margin.

